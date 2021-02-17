Bentonville Municipal Airport runway plowed

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The runway at Bentonville Municipal Airport is now clear.

Bentonville street crews plowed the runway Wednesday afternoon.

The road department first focused on clearing hills, bridges and overpasses. After that, they sent a few trucks out to the airport.

“Hopefully we can get this done and hopefully we can have aircraft flying in and out of here in the next couple of days,” said Bentonville Street Manager Tony Davis.

As far as the roads go, Davis said to watch out for roads re-freezing overnight.