Bentonville museum celebrates Native American culture

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Museum of Native American History in Bentonville begins its fifth annual Native American Cultural Celebration on October 7.

Director Charlotte Buchanan-Yale says this year’s theme focuses on connecting indigenous tradition and innovation.

“It is called Indigenuity: Building a Bridge to the Future,” Buchanan-Yale said. “We plant the seeds to the next generation that they use their God-given talent to create a profession that is sustainable to the planet and all our relations.”

The three day event will host a variety of presenters, workshops and concerts.