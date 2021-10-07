Bentonville museum celebrates Native American culture

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Museum of Native American History in Bentonville begins its fifth annual Native American Cultural Celebration on October 7.

Director Charlotte Buchanan-Yale says this year’s theme focuses on connecting indigenous tradition and innovation.

“It is called Indigenuity: Building a Bridge to the Future,” Buchanan-Yale said. “We plant the seeds to the next generation that they use their God-given talent to create a profession that is sustainable to the planet and all our relations.”

The three day event will host a variety of presenters, workshops and concerts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers