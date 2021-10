BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Joseph Rouse of Bentonville made it to the quarterfinals on American Ninja Warrior Jr.

The Flip Side Ninja Gym in Lowell hosted a watch party October 28, and showed a couple of episodes where Rouse competes.

“It was an amazing experience. I’m so glad to have been on the show, and I’m really happy that I did the way I did,” Rouse said.

Joseph says he plans to go on the show again in 2022.