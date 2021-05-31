Bentonville neighborhood paid tribute to fallen heroes this Memorial Day

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An entire Bentonville neighborhood paid tribute to the country’s fallen heroes this Memorial Day, May 31, 2021.

Every house in the Stonehenge subdivision was adorned with at least one American flag.

The subdivision’s Architectural Control Committee member Kim Mertes said this was the first time a flag flew at every home in the neighborhood.

“Remember the sacrifices that have been made on behalf of our nation. The men and women who have given their lives,” said Mertes, “and we are thankful.”

All 128 homes were decorated with a flag, thanks to the Bella Vista Rotary Club.

