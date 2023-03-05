BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas nonprofit brought the community together for a day of music and art. People came out and reused old T-shirts to make art, this craft is called Upcycling.

The Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange or CACHE celebrated local artists and brought out the fun with music and dancing for all.

“I love any opportunity to gather around art,” said Karen Castleman, CACHE Studios Dance & Event Manager.

Five artists had their work showcased to the community on the Saturday event. Attendees had the chance to transform an old piece of clothing into a “one-of-a-kind work of art,” according to the website. Learn more about upcoming events on the website.