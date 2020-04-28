Bentonville nurse fights COVID-19 in NYC

"I cry almost every day," Diaz said. "Humans... They shouldn't look like that, they shouldn't be stacked on top of each other like this."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas nurses are heading to the most infected parts of the country to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“We just kind of said we want to be on the right side of history. So you know when our grandkids ask ‘What were you doing during the global pandemic?’ We wanted to be able to say that we were here and doing our part as nurses,” said Brittany Diaz, who is helping COVID-19 patients in New York City.

Diaz is just one of thousands of nurses in New York fighting the coronavirus.

Brittany Diaz

“I’ve gotten a lot of messages asking me “Is it as bad as everyone says it is and the media makes it out to be?” and it’s actually worse,” she said.

She’s a PRN at Northwest Health in Bentonville, and also works as a travel nurse— which is what brought her to the Big Apple.

Courtesy of Northwest Health

Inside New York Presbyterian, she works in a crowded room inside a makeshift ICU, having to signal through a window if she needs something.

“I cry almost every day,” Diaz said. “Humans… They shouldn’t look like that, they shouldn’t be stacked on top of each other like this.”

“I’ve had patients die alone, and that’s really hard because that’s not the way its supposed to be,” she said.

The hospital provides mental health resources to its frontline fighters, but Diaz finds solace in her family and friends.

“I actually facetimed my family last night and had a really good cry because it’s just so draining,” Diaz said.

She said if there’s one thing people should know, it’s that this virus is as horrible as people say it is.

“It’s true, it’s real and I wish other people could see it for what it is,” she said.