BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Parks and Recreation has posted a survey on its website to ask for public feedback on its Quilt of Parks project.

According to Erin Spandorf with 4media Group, the website features two potions for Dave Peel Park in Downtown Bentonville as well as a link to a brief survey to capture the public’s feedback and insight.

Spandorf says the link will be active until Friday, September 24.