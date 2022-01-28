BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Police Department Detective Sergeant Josh Woodhams was recognized as one of the Top Digital Forensic Examiners in the country with an award from the United States Secret Service.

According to a press release from the department, Sgt. Woodhams attended the National Computer Forensic Institute (NCFI), where he joined a small group of law enforcement officials who specialize in processing digital evidence. The award Sgt. Woodhams received is only given to the top 50 Digital Forensic Examiners in the country.

Out of nearly 2,800 law enforcement officials who specialize in digital forensic investigations, Sgt. Woodhams was ranked in the top 25 for the number of forensic examinations completed nationally and ranked number one in the State of Arkansas.

During 2021, Sgt. Woodhams processed over 600 digital devices that held nearly 100,000 GB of data. The crimes investigated through this data range from homicide investigations to child exploitation investigations, according to the department.