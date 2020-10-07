Bentonville, Oz Art host free scavenger hunt

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Visit Bentonville and Oz Art is hosting a free public art scavenger hunt.

Participants can download the game straight to their phone for a more personalized experience.

Each week there will be new public art experiences. The game also includes a point system and even prizes.

“But really this is an opportunity for families in the fall to get out on their own time where they feel safe, experience some of our public art.

The scavenger hunt started October 5 and will end November 22.