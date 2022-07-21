BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Parks & Recreation Department is in the midst of handling multiple construction projects and updates at once, and the timing and multitude of those can be confusing for citizens that use and enjoy the public spaces.

David Wright, Director of the Bentonville Parks & Recreation Department, provided an update and some clarification on the work the department is currently doing. First, The Trail of Two Cities was scheduled to reopen on March 25, but that did not happen on time.

“There was an on-street detour that routed cyclists and pedestrians around the construction and reconnected them to the trail on the west side of the construction,” Wright said. “However, that connection has been reopened for several weeks.”

A nearby area is part of that same project, the Bentonville Animal Services Building, which Wright notes is “disturbed for electric service to the building.”

Photo courtesy Razorback Greenway News and Views

There is a gravel detour around the construction area. The detour is approximately 30 feet in length and cyclists and pedestrians are able to utilize the space. While I will admit the detour is not very attractive and someone who rides a road bike with skinny tires may choose to dismount and walk their bike across the gravel, the area is definitely open. David Wright, Director, Bentonville Parks & Recreation Department

Wright acknowledged that there are currently several trail detours in Bentonville. “Unfortunately for us, all of these dominoes fell at the exact same time,” he stated, referring to ongoing work on the Greenway, a Crystal Bridges expansion and the Bella Vista Bypass disconnecting from Lake Bella Vista Park.

Photo courtesy David Miller

“If you have the ability to look into the future about 2-3 years, the trail experience in Bentonville, with accessibility and safety, will be unlike anything we have experienced so far,” Wright stated.

On July 20, the City of Bentonville announced that it is participating in the “Keep America Beautiful Great Arkansas Cleanup” by organizing a citywide “Clean the Streets Day” on Saturday, September 10, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. For details or to sign up, please visit the event page on “SignUpGenius” at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0b4daaaf23a3fb6-20222.