Bentonville PD to make changes in because of COVID-19

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Police Department making changes to support the community with non-emergency calls due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to Sergeant Gene Page, officers can take reports over the phone for minor offenses like minor thefts, property damage, and harassment.

If an officer responds to your home or business Page said you should meet the officer outside if possible and abide by the suggested guidelines for social distancing.

“We’re getting into brand new territory. So I think everyone’s learning as what’s going to work, what’s not going to work. Everyone’s trying to get ahead of it so we maybe flatten that curve a little bit before it comes to Northwest Arkansas. Make sure that we’re prepared and we can still have no disruptions and services and make sure that people get everything they need as if there was no issue at all.”

Officers will continue to respond normally to crimes in progress, disturbances, and other emergency situations.