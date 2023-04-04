BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Planning Commission approved a rezoning of property off Central Avenue and Battlefield Boulevard on April 4.

The land is set to be used for a housing and hotel complex. The project would include 500 housing units, a 150-room hotel along with office and retail space.

Neighbors who live nearby have expressed their concern about the development causing traffic and flooding problems.

The architects say they have listened to feedback and made accommodations to help combat the concerns.

“For us to create a mixed-use space that is walkable, bikeable, density where we believe it should be in a thoughtful way and provide a mix of uses is really important for the growth of the area and to meet the demands of housing,” said architect Chris Baribeau.

The Bentonville City Council is expected to vote on the rezoning at its next meeting on April 11.