Bentonville police chief announces retirement

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Police Chief Jon Simpson announced his retirement after serving 27 years with the Bentonville Police Department.

According to a news release from the city, his last day on the job will be September 30.

The release says Simpson is a native of Bentonville and a graduate of Bentonville High School. He started his career with the City of Bentonville in 1994 as a patrol officer after graduating from the University of Arkansas.

Prior to employment with the city, Simpson worked for the security division of Walmart for 4 years.

The release says Simpson was named Officer of the Year in 1996. He has served in some sort of supervisory capacity at the police department in both the patrol and criminal investigations divisions since 1997.

Simpson was promoted to a command staff member in 2006 and appointed as chief in 2011.

The release says some of Simpson’s major accomplishments include reorganizing the rank structure, adding personnel, adding supervisory positions, upgrading vehicles and equipment, renovating the existing 1996 police facility, creating a dedicated bomb squad facility, and most recently overseeing the development of a new emergency communication center, emergency operations center, and criminal investigation building.

“Chief Simpson’s long and distinguished career is a testament to his commitment to make Bentonville a safe and secure community,” Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman said. “I want to congratulate Chief Simpson on his many years of dedicated service to the city of Bentonville and wish him well in his retirement.”

The city has begun the search to find Simpson’s successor, and the position is posted on the city’s website.