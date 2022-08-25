BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At approximately 11:43 a.m. on August 25, the Bentonville police and fire departments responded to the 300 block of Rose Garden Lane regarding a call of shots fired.

The caller said that one male had been shot by another male. Officers found a male with a gunshot wound once they arrived on the scene.

He was transported to a local hospital by the Bentonville Fire Department and later died from his injuries.

Investigating officers found the other male “directly involved in the shooting” in a nearby apartment, according to a report from the police department. He was taken into custody and transported to the Bentonville Police Department.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Bentonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and there are no further details available at this time.