Bentonville Police investigating late night shooting, no injuries reported

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Police Department confirmed that officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 800 block of SW Navajo Drive Wednesday, July 21 at just before 11:00 p.m.

Bentonville Police Public Information Officer Adam McInnis said that officers interviewed witnesses at the scene and confirmed that gunshots were fired in the area.

Officers reported that juveniles were involved and as a result further information is being withheld at this time.

Police said no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting, and the incident appears to be isolated. As a result, officers report no further threat to public safety.

