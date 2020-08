BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Police Department also needs your help finding an antique car.

This blue, 1969 Chevy Corvette coupe was stolen Wednesday morning.

It has black interior, chrome bumpers, and rally rims.

The owners are offering up to a $5,000 reward for the return of the coupe.

If you have any information contact the Bentonville non-emergency line at 479-271-1008.