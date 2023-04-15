BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Police Department is investigating an apparent homicide that occurred Saturday morning at 3401 SW Landau Court.

At 8:48 a.m., BPD responded to a fight and shooting in progress at 3401 SW Landau Court in Bentonville. According to the release, a neighbor from across the street of the address fired to shots at a male laying on the ground.

A witness observed the shooter, who was dressed in a dark-colored shirt and camouflage pants, place a firearm in his waistband and proceed to run out of the neighborhood.

Officers arrived at the scene at 8:53 a.m. Aaron Adams, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene with gunshot wounds.

The suspect, Joshua Taylor, 32, was placed under arrest and is being held at the Benton County Jail for first degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to BPD, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information will be released, according to BPD.

Please contact the Bentonville Police Department at (479) 271-3170 if you have any information regarding this incident.