Bentonville Police respond to Bentonville High School Homecoming dance for report of a firearm

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The Bentonville Police Department responded to the Bentonville High School Homecoming dance after learning about reports of a firearm being present at the school event.

In a press release sent by BPD, the department received a report of a juvenile with a firearm at the dance. Multiple students and school staff heard of this happening.

Once school staff found out about the report, the school went into lockdown and there were no reported injuries.

Bentonville Principal Jack Loyd sent an email to parents explaining the situation saying, “I know this is a worrisome event for your family but staff will remain at the high school until every student is home safely.”

At this time, police said there have been no reports of a firearm being discharged. BPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s non-emergency number at 479-271-3170.

