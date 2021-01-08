Bentonville Police respond to officer’s Facebook post

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Bentonville Police Department responds to a Facebook post by an officer that showed support for the insurrection at the Capitol on Wednesday.

The City of Bentonville has received contacts from concerned citizens about a recent social media post believed to have been made by an employee of the police department. Certainly, it is well established that a social media post by an individual employee would not amount to a position statement by the City. If any such position statement were to be made, it would come from the

Council, the Mayor, or legal staff representing the City. Further review and consideration of the circumstances concerning the post are being carried out, and corrective action will be taken, if appropriate. Because this is a personnel matter, additional information or further comments will not be provided at this time. Chief Jon Simpson

Officer Jason Beeler said the following in a Facebook post: “What is happening at the Capital [sic] is exactly what needed to happen! Open your eyes people, the left is taking everything you feel to be true and important and watering it down to the point it will go away. These law makers need to wake up and see the conservative side is fed up and will defend our rights! Prayers for all who are protesting today. Please stand firm and respectfully legally protest!!”