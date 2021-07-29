Bentonville pool hosting swimming competition

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — While the world’s greatest swimmers compete in Tokyo, the next generation hops into a pool in Northwest Arkansas.

The Arkansas Long Course Championship takes place July 29 through August 1 at the Melvin Ford Aquatic Center in Bentonville.

While the times may be a bit slower here in Arkansas, the performances in Japan are clearly an inspiration to the younger kids competing back home like Diego Romero Flores.

“They seem like forces of nature and then they just take off their caps and their just normal people, like, normal people can do great things, too,” Flores said.