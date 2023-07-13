BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the Fall of 2024, Bentonville Schools is looking to transition Mary Mae Jones Elementary into a parent-choice school.

Right now, the district is brainstorming what that’ll look like before the school board votes on the plans in November.

Mary Mae Jones Elementary Principal, Dr. Jeff Wasem, said they’ll use the 2023-2024 school year to research how they’ll model the school, and what it would look like for parents who choose to send their kids there. He said the research includes asking parents to fill out an online survey and join focus groups to share which areas they’d like the parent-choice school to focus on.

According to the survey, some of the school model options parents can choose from include, a Fine Arts Academy, International Baccalaureate (IB) School, Language Immersion/Dual Language School, Montessori, Museum School, and Waldorf.

Wasem said he’s heard from parents interested in the Fine Arts, Dual Language, and IB model options. If Mary Mae Jones Elementary would become an IB School, Wasem said there’d be a focus on expanding kids’ awareness of different cultures from around the globe.

In order to start drafting up what the curriculum will look like, Wasem said they’ll visit other parent-choice schools and compile the survey and focus group results with help from organizations that specialize in parent-choice schools.

Focus groups will start meeting next week and consist of not only parents but also teachers and community partners, according to Wasem.

“We want to make sure that everybody who wants to be included, feels included in the process,” Wasem said.

Kids zoned for Mary Mae Jones Elementary will continue attending the school, but Wasem said the hope is to attract kids zoned to other buildings within the district to help alleviate potential overcrowding.

“A lot of the new housing is pushing out to the southwest, and so when we look at the downtown schools, we’re landlocked,” Wasem said. “So we certainly want to try to grow the downtown schools.”

Wasem said the district is weighing the possibility of one day transitioning another elementary in downtown Bentonville into a parent-choice school as well.

He also thinks the parent-choice school will attract kids from other districts in the area and said the district believes Mary Mae Jones Elementary would have the space in order to do so.

Though Bentonville Schools said it has yet to determine how the application process will work or if Bentonville students will have priority over kids coming in from other districts.

KNWA/FOX24 also asked if the LEARNS Act is a reason for starting this new parent choice school. A spokesperson for the district said that it was not a factor and that the district has been considering this school option for more than a year.

“If a child has a passion and a strength for a certain thing and that aligns with the model that’s chosen, then at that point, we would certainly want for them to join us in what we’re doing here,” Wasem said.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to a handful of Bentonville parents who said they didn’t feel comfortable speaking on the parent choice option yet since it’s so new.