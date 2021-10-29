Bentonville Public Library celebrates 15 years with expansion plans

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Public Library is celebrating 15 years at 405 South Main Street by planning a $15 million expansion project.

According to a press release, the library has circulated more than 8.2 million items since opening and has recorded over 4 million visits. More than half a million people have attended free programs, storytimes and other events,

In 2020, the library completed a Needs Assessment study that collected community feedback to inform expansion options. The project is currently in the schematic design phase.

During a special event on October 23, the Bentonville Library Foundation (BLF) announced its capital campaign supporting Bentonville Public Library’s expansion with a spotlight on community contributions.

Howard Kerr, BLF President, and Teresa Stafford, Executive Director, shared that the group has raised more than $7,216,000 in lead gifts toward its $10.5 million goal. The private funds raised will join the City of Bentonville’s bond funds of $4.5 million for the library’s $15 million expansion project.