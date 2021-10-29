Bentonville Public Library celebrates 15 years with expansion plans

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Discover Bluff Dwellers at Bentonville Library_4090987479844929827

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Public Library is celebrating 15 years at 405 South Main Street by planning a $15 million expansion project.

According to a press release, the library has circulated more than 8.2 million items since opening and has recorded over 4 million visits. More than half a million people have attended free programs, storytimes and other events,

In 2020, the library completed a Needs Assessment study that collected community feedback to inform expansion options. The project is currently in the schematic design phase.

During a special event on October 23, the Bentonville Library Foundation (BLF) announced its capital campaign supporting Bentonville Public Library’s expansion with a spotlight on community contributions.

Howard Kerr, BLF President, and Teresa Stafford, Executive Director, shared that the group has raised more than $7,216,000 in lead gifts toward its $10.5 million goal. The private funds raised will join the City of Bentonville’s bond funds of $4.5 million for the library’s $15 million expansion project.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers