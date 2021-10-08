Bentonville Public Library celebrating Fire Prevention Week

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Public Library is celebrating Fire Prevention Week.

Kids across the community enjoyed books and songs from the library staff October 8, and learned helpful fire safety and prevention tips from the firefighters at the Bentonville Fire Department.

People who attended the event say it’s important to know fire safety and respect the ones who help keep the community safe.

Kenny Williams attended the event with his family. “Fire prevention and safety is one thing, but also for a kid who’s three years old like my son, learning to respect some of our local heroes and know the importance of that role in our community is big for us,” Williams said.

Kids at the event were also able to get an up-close look at a real fire engine.