Bentonville Public Library holds meeting to discuss expansion

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Public Library holds a special meeting to talk about expansion.

Earlier in 2021, a needs assessment revealed what’s needed for expansion.

Library Director Hadi Dudley says the design timeline will take about a year with construction planned to start in 2023.

Dudley says an architectural firm has been picked.

“We’re fine tuning what we think will be the design expansion,” Dudley said. “The library has an agreement with MSR Design, which will be our architectural firm. They’re experts in design and are very much experts in designing libraries.”

Dudley says the money to pay for this is coming from a public-private partnership which means bond money and private donations are going into it.

