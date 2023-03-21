BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Public Library hosts a Harry Potter movie marathon during spring break.

It takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 21-24.

Christina Clark with the Bentonville Library says they plan to hold similar movie marathons in the future.

“We’ll probably be showing some this summer. We usually try to show a few each summer, so people can just check our online calendar for updates later this spring to see what’s going on in June and July.”

Registration is not required to attend the Harry Potter movie marathon.

A full schedule can be found on the library’s calendar.