BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Public Library hosted a public input workshop today.

Members of the community were invited to share their vision for the library’s expansion as well as participate in a public art project.

The project was hosted by local artist Ziba Rajabi.

Participants were given art supply kits to create their own art that contributed to a larger piece.

The virtual option for this event will be next Tuesday. Registration is required.