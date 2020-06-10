Bentonville Public Library reopens with limited hours and services

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Public Library reopened to the public Tuesday, June 9 with limited hours and services.

During the first phase of reopening, the library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The library is open for transactional services only such as returns, checkouts, and computer use.

Staff and visitors will be required to follow new protocols.

New protocols include:

Face masks or coverings will be required for all patrons ages 10 and up to enter, and while inside the facility.

Library will regulate entry for capacity limits.

Due to the limited capacity, time limits for use of the facility will be imposed to fairly provide the most patrons with equal access to the library. Initially, a 30-minute time limit is planned.

Patrons will be required to register outside the front door by showing their library card. Those who do not have a card can provide their name and contact information. The registration process allows for contact tracing should it be necessary.

Certain areas of the library, and some collections, are closed.

Children under the age of 10 must be with caregivers at all times.

The drive-thru book drop and the book drop at the Bentonville Community Center will remain closed.

Visit www.bentonvillelibrary.org to see a full list of offerings.