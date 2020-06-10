Bentonville Public Library reopens with limited hours and services

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Public Library reopened to the public Tuesday, June 9 with limited hours and services.
During the first phase of reopening, the library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The library is open for transactional services only such as returns, checkouts, and computer use.
Staff and visitors will be required to follow new protocols.
- Face masks or coverings will be required for all patrons ages 10 and up to enter, and while inside the facility.
- Library will regulate entry for capacity limits.
- Due to the limited capacity, time limits for use of the facility will be imposed to fairly provide the most patrons with equal access to the library. Initially, a 30-minute time limit is planned.
- Patrons will be required to register outside the front door by showing their library card. Those who do not have a card can provide their name and contact information. The registration process allows for contact tracing should it be necessary.
- Certain areas of the library, and some collections, are closed.
- Children under the age of 10 must be with caregivers at all times.
The drive-thru book drop and the book drop at the Bentonville Community Center will remain closed.
Visit www.bentonvillelibrary.org to see a full list of offerings.