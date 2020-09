BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Public Library could expand in the future.

The city council approved a grant of close to $113,000 on Tuesday, supported by the Walton Family Foundation and the Bentonville Library Foundation.

The library will now begin its needs assessment study.

This will help to identify how the library could expand in the future.

The library’s director said the public’s input will be important to the success of the study.