Bentonville Public Library to host Trike Theatre children’s play outdoors on Wednesday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Public Library will host Trike Theatre’s “La Tortuga and the Hare” at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17.

This outdoor, interactive performance is free to attend for all ages and will take place in BPL’s Backyard, the property just north of the Library.

Attendees should dress warmly and bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. BPL describes the play as “a bilingual production with great music, humor and heart-warming moments as La Tortuga and the Hare journey to a party.”

A temporary street closure on SE 4th Street, between South Main and SE A Street, will occur on Wednesday, November 17 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Please contact Hadi Dudley, BPL Director with the City of Bentonville, at (479) 271-3194, with questions about this event or street closure. More information can be found here.