Bentonville pursues bike & trail master plan

As Bentonville continues to expand, city officials want its biking trails to grow as well.

In 2017, one of the top recreational priorities for Bentonville was a connected trail network for cyclists and pedestrians.

Now, city officials have selected the group, Toole Design, to develop a master plan for the bicycle and pedestrian trails.

The plan will establish potential locations and routes for a future network throughout the city.

Bentonville Parks and Recreation held a meeting Monday night to discuss the project.

“What we’re really trying to do is connect the dots in the community allowing people to move around in other modes of transportation other than a vehicle,” said David Wright, Parks and Recreation director.

The plan will also focus on trail connectivity to schools, businesses, art and other attractions in Bentonville.