Bentonville ranked nationally as one of best cities to live

(KNWA) — Bentonville is ranked 15th in the nation as one of the best places to live, according to financial news website, 247wallst.com.

The job market in the city has increased by 31 percent within five years. This is more than five times the employment growth rate in the U.S. The five-year unemployment rate is less than two percent.

Median household incomes are also considered in the ranking. The median household income in Bentonville is $79,259.

24/7’s top 10 list includes:

West University Place, Texas Beverly Hills, Calif. Pella, Iowa Montecito, Calif. Grove City, Pa. University Park, Texas Ladue, Mo. Hanover, N.H. Whitefish Bay, Wis. Le Mars, Iowa

