BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville has been named a 2021 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

According to a press release, this is the 24th consecutive year the city has received this recognition by meeting the program’s requirements: having a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

For more information on the Tree City USA program, please visit: https://www.arborday.org/programs/treecityUSA/.