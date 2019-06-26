Bentonville residents ask city for help maintaining major ditch

The culvert located on the corner of Benton and Main Street in Bentonville was completely underwater earlier this week because of the recent rainfall, which didn’t surprise those who have lived there for years.

“The ditch line is not maintained, our house is flooded, and our yards are mushy,” Bentonville homeowner Laura Williams said.

She has lived in the home located near the culvert for 10 years, and a couple of days ago her yard was flooded.

Williams and her neighbor, Steve Walker, who bought his house in 1990, know they live in a flood zone, but think the city should do more to help out residents.

“When it is backed up and over-grown and not maintained, we catch the end of the bad fall, and our houses and our yards end up flooded,” Williams said.

“Everything’s been pretty good until we started having problems with that ditch,” Walker said.

They said they have reached out to the city for answers, but have not heard back.

Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman said the Mayor’s office had received three calls about flooding concerns from weekend weather.

When asked what the city’s plan is she responded:

“The city always desires to work with residents to explain and understand any possible solutions in areas that have a flooding concern. Our goal is to speak with each homeowner that reached out to us within the next two weeks.”

Regardless, Williams and Walker, want something to be done sooner rather than later, especially with chances of rain this week.

“We want to live here just as much as everyone else,” Williams said. “Our houses are our homes, and we want to protect them.”