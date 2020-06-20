Bentonville residents celebrate Juneteenth

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A community comes together to celebrate Juneteenth, a milestone in the abolishment of slavery in the United States.

For the first time, organizers in Bentonville came together to recognize Juneteenth and promote change following a series of protests in the city.

Aaron Clarke was an organizer in the Black Lives Matter protests just a few weeks ago and today he brought together the same people with a different outlook.

Clarke said bringing people together is creating discussion which creates change.

“What we’re trying to show is unity in the community, we can all peacefully coexist together, if we want change we need to get change in the correct fashion, we want our voices to be heard,” Clark said.

Today’s celebration was free to the community with food, speakers from northwest arkansas, and a big screen showing Dr. Martin Luther King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.