BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville restaurant was named among Southern Living’s “Best New Restaurants Of 2023“.

Conifer is a farm-to-table, gluten-free restaurant located in downtown Bentonville that “relies on regional ingredients as much as possible,” according to Southern Living.

The kitchen takes up half the space of the building and offers seasonal menus of small plates and main dishes with international flavors.

Options such as a squash salad with a miso vinaigrette or lamb from Northwest Arkansas’ Hanna Family Ranch that’s flavored with vadouvan, a French-influenced curry powder are available.

“We are honored to be featured as #2 in Southern Living Magazine, ‘The South’s Best News Restaurants.’ We are so grateful for our NWA community & our amazing team for the hard work & dedication to make Conifer the very best it can be. Thank you all,” said Conifer on the restaurant’s website.

Restaurants also listed include Nātv in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Birdie’s in Austin, Texas.