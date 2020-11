BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Restaurant Week started Sunday, November 8, and is underway until Saturday, November 14.

Dozens of local restaurants will be featured, including Airship Coffee, The Buttered Biscuit, Crumbl Cookies, The Cutting Room, The Holler River Grille, and more.

This event is sponsored by Visit Bentonville, Downtown Bentonville Inc., and Greater Bentonville.