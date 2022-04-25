BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On April 25, Bentonville Parks and Recreation announced that the park property on SW 28th Street will officially be known as Creekside Park.

According to a social media post, the adjacent trail has been named Little Osage Creek Trail. The 1.6 mile trail segment will be part of a future planned trail intended to run the distance from SW Shell Road, past Osage Creek Elementary School, through Creekside Park and north to Highway 102, providing access to Osage Park and connecting to Applegate Trail at the future 8th Street Gateway Park.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board made both of the names official at their regular monthly meeting on April 4. In addition to the planned park and trail design, the municipal project includes the construction of an extension to SW Bright Road, north of SW Regional Airport Boulevard to SW 28th Street. Development of the road, along with a side path trail, “increases accessibility and ridership by providing a vital transportation corridor in SW Bentonville.”

Future construction phases of SW Bright Road will lead the new road north to SW 14th Street. Creekside Park, with 35 acres in total, will become one of Bentonville’s “most innovative recreation facilities, housing Arkansas’ first regulation, fully lit cricket pitch, a destination playground, splash park, passive recreation space, pavilions, restrooms, maintenance building, bike trail, and an evening-lit dog park.”

Construction is currently underway with Flintco as the contractor. The estimated completion date is late spring 2023.

To learn more about Bentonville Parks and Recreation, please visit www.playbentonville.com, or call 479-464-7275.