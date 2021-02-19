Bentonville revenue offices closed due to COVID-19

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – After winter weather temporarily closes local revenue offices, they’re back in business today with one exception.

Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said the Bentonville location is by far the state’s busiest revenue office, but for now, thanks to the coronavirus, it has to stay closed.

“A number of employees had a potential exposure so as a result, it’s more of a staffing issue versus anything to do with the weather. This is an important office to us and we want to see it reopen,” he said

Hardin said Bentonville’s Revenue Office plans to open on Monday, February 22.