Bentonville rezoning elementary schools

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville’s elementary school districts are changing in fall of 2022.

Currently, Bentonville has more than 18,000 students, with a good number of them spread out among 13 elementary schools.

To keep up with the city’s ever-growing population, Bentonville Communications Director Leslee Wright says the district needs to re-zone. “Bentonville doesn’t seem to be slowing down in terms of city population,” Wright said. “You have to plan in advance. So that’s our goal this evening, to let people know what’s coming so they can prepare their families if they might be affected by it.”

Today was the first of two community forums to discuss the rezoning plan with parents before the board votes in June.

The next meeting is Wednesday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Bentonville West High School Performing Arts Center.