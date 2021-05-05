Bentonville rezoning elementary schools

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bentonville Public Schools Sends Plan To State Board_-5685267569987662851

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville’s elementary school districts are changing in fall of 2022.

Currently, Bentonville has more than 18,000 students, with a good number of them spread out among 13 elementary schools.

To keep up with the city’s ever-growing population, Bentonville Communications Director Leslee Wright says the district needs to re-zone. “Bentonville doesn’t seem to be slowing down in terms of city population,” Wright said. “You have to plan in advance. So that’s our goal this evening, to let people know what’s coming so they can prepare their families if they might be affected by it.”

Today was the first of two community forums to discuss the rezoning plan with parents before the board votes in June.

The next meeting is Wednesday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Bentonville West High School Performing Arts Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers