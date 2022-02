BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fire trucks from the Bentonville and Rogers Fire Departments responded after a structure fire broke out at the Dairy Queen in Bentonville on February 11.

According to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, two of his department’s fire trucks assisted Bentonville Fire Department at 1302 SE Walton Blvd., at the Dairy Queen.

Fire crews used two ladder trucks and quickly put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.