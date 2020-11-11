Bentonville Rotary, Colonial Flag Foundation host first Field of Honor event

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — American flags were lined up to honor veterans at a special event in Bentonville today.

The Rotary Club of Bentonville partnered with the Colonial Flag Foundation to be the first location in the state of Arkansas to host a Field of Honor.

The Bentonville West choir performed and there were also speeches by Sargeant Major Lance Nutt with ‘Sheepdog Impact Assistance’, and Congressman Steve Womack.

We talked with a Marine Corp vet at today’s ceremony, who said he hopes people learn an important lesson from the greatest generation.

“This is something I think that every American needs to realize. You need to serve your country, your community,” Marine Corp. Veteran Mark Mallett said.

Our weatherman Dan Skoff emceed today’s event.