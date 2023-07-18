BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville School Board approves new district boundaries for the 2024-25 school year.

The district has been receiving feedback from proposed attendance zone adjustments for its elementary, middle and junior high boundaries.

Superintendent Debbie Jones says the adjustments are necessary since many schools are filling up.

“We also are going to be very eager about if we can grandfather people in to affect students as little as possible,” Jones said. “No one likes a zone adjustment, but i think we’ll be as sensitive to families as we possibly can be.”

Jones says the district is planning a parent-choice school for the fall of 2024.

You can have a say in what that school will focus on by filling out a survey here.