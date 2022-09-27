BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two candidates are competing for the Zone One position on the Bentonville School Board.

Joel Dunning and Erron Smith addressed why they should be elected at a school board candidate forum on September 27.

When asked about the biggest challenge facing the Bentonville School District, the two of them had different opinions.

“The word is out about Bentonville. We’re not going to get any smaller. That means we’re going to need new buildings, new teachers, new school buses in the coming years. It’s going to be a challenge for us given the fact that we don’t get tons of support from the state,” said Smith.

“What we want to do is go instead of a mile wide and just an inch deep with the curriculum, we want to go more like 10 feet wide and go a foot deep. So, you really get into calculus, you really get into biology, and you teach kids how to learn and how to problem solve,” said Dunning.

Voters will head to the polls on November 8.