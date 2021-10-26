Bentonville School Board District holding early voting on members, millage

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Zone 7 School Board District is up for election.

Mike Swanson is challenging incumbent Joe Quinn, who has served on the Bentonville School Board for six years.

Zone 7 is the largest of the Bentonville School District zones.

The school’s mill school tax is also on the ballot. The proposed school tax levy of 48.5 mills is the same rate currently being collected.

Benton County Election Coordinator Kimberly Dennison says even in these smaller elections, every vote matters.

“It takes one vote to win or lose an election so we highly encourage everyone to get out there and make an informed decision about who you want to represent your school board,” Dennison said.

Voting will take place at the county clerk’s offices in Bentonville and Rogers from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Monday, November 1.

Voters will need an ID to vote. October 26 is also the last day to request an absentee ballot.

Below are the early voting locations and times:

Benton County Clerk’s Office – Bentonville

215 E. Central, Suite 217, Bentonville

October 26-29: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

November 1: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Benton County Clerk’s Office -Rogers

2111 W. Walnut Street, Rogers

October 26-29: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

November 1: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Below are Election Day Locations. Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on November 2, 2021:

Benton County Fairgrounds

7640 SW Regional Airport Road, Bentonville, AR

First Landmark Baptist Church

206 SE 28th Street, Bentonville, AR

Lakeview Baptist Church

1351 E. Lowell Avenue, Cave Springs, AR

Rogers Convention Center

3303 S Pinnacle Hills Pkwy, Rogers, AR