Bentonville School District approves rezoning

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville School District votes unanimously to approve the proposed rezoning for the 2022 school year.

Some parents had voiced concerns over the re-zoning, but other parents like Abby Bell, are confident their kids will still get a quality education even if they have to move to a new building.

“Our son is at Willowbrook, we have a son going into Creekside, and our daughter is at Fulbright,” Bell said, “And so, we’ve been in a few different schools and they’re all good. I think that’s the good thing. When a new school is built, they take from teachers we currently have and people here.”

The re-zoning is due to a new elementary school opening up in the district in the fall of 2022.

The school will serve families living in the western part of the Bentonville School District including the area around the Northwest Arkansas National Airport and neighborhoods in Centerton.