BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville School District is asking parents to take a survey and give their input on current plans for parent choice schools.

“We’re embarking on an experience I believe you’re going to love,” a message from Superintendent Debbie Jones said. “We’re currently planning a parent choice school to be located within Mary Mae Jones for the fall of 2024.”

“This unique educational opportunity will offer elementary students, from across the district, a model school environment focused on one area of interest,” Jones added.

The district says that the survey is important because it allows parents, students and community members to help mold the area of focus for this project.

The survey can be taken here.