BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville School District is gearing up for its recruitment fair at Bentonville High School.

The job fair will be held on February 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The district is looking to fill spots in several schools at the job fair. It will include a meet and greet and even onsite interviews, so they encourage people who attend to bring a resume.

A teacher with the school, Alex Castillo, discussed how every position is intertwined with the goal of helping students.

“Every position, every role that will be filled, hopefully by this job fair, all those people are working together to intertwine help led that kid to who they are going to be,” Castillo said.