BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville School District takes feedback for its upcoming rezoning decision at a session on May 22 at Fulbright Junior High.

The district is working with RSP and Associates to gather public comments so it can be used to better craft a final plan.

Some topics mentioned were the rezoning of new developments versus established neighborhoods.

CEO of RSP and Associates Robert Schwarz spoke about the goal of the meeting.

“Ultimately, how do we make that experience for whatever this change may be in ’24-’25 as positive as possible for the students that will be in each of those buildings,” Schwarz said.

There is another community forum May 23 at Old High Middle School at 5:30 p.m.

The district expects to make a decision on the rezoning in July.