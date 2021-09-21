Bentonville School District votes to adopt resolution that ties mask use to ACHI state data; students to remain wearing face coverings

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville School Board voted 5-2 to adopt a resolution that ties mask use back to Arkansas Center for Health Improvement state data.

According to the resolution, the superintendent will monitor reports by ACHI of new, known infections for a 14-day period per 10,000 residents.

The resolution says when the number of new infections is 29 or below, the superintendent will be authorized to relax enforcement of the policies for the following week from “mandatory” to “voluntary, but highly encouraged”.

The policies will continue in full force and effect through the next regular Board of Education meeting.

At this time, students will return to school wearing a face covering, according to a tweet from the school district.

The school district says Superintendent Debbie Jones will share more information with all families via email to explain how the resolution will affect students.

ACHI data is located here.