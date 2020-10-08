Bentonville Schools admin building closes for two weeks due to COVID-19

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Schools confirmed Thursday that the district’s administration building is closed due to several staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

With 11 confirmed cases in the building, all 40 staffers working in the admin building will work remotely, according to Leslee Wright, Communications Director for Bentonville Schools.

“Like so many employees across the country, we’re fighting this pandemic while working to provide the services we know our families need. To allow for deep cleaning of our administrative offices, we’ll close our physical building for the next two weeks but will continue to work remotely,” she said.

The admin office will reopen on October 22.